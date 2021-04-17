× Expand Trippin Roots Trippin Roots

Trippin Roots Live at The Venue in Morehead

Kentucky natives. Local enthusiasts.

Trippin Roots, an up-and-coming band from Versailles, KY, seamlessly blend folk, rock and americana into a uniquely original sound that is making waves in the greater Kentucky area. Their debut album, "Waiting for the Fall", is now available! Tickets Available at www.TheVenue109.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwb2colim54

For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com