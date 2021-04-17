Trippin Roots Live at The Venue in Morehead
to
The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Trippin Roots
Trippin Roots
Trippin Roots Live at The Venue in Morehead
Kentucky natives. Local enthusiasts.
Trippin Roots, an up-and-coming band from Versailles, KY, seamlessly blend folk, rock and americana into a uniquely original sound that is making waves in the greater Kentucky area. Their debut album, "Waiting for the Fall", is now available! Tickets Available at www.TheVenue109.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwb2colim54
For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com