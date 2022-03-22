Trolls LIVE! at Rupp Arena

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE! Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness, Trolls LIVE! will visit Rupp Arena, March 22 & 23 for two Trolls-tastic performances.

For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit rupparena.com