Trolls LIVE! at Rupp Arena
Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE! Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness, Trolls LIVE! will visit Rupp Arena, March 22 & 23 for two Trolls-tastic performances.
For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit rupparena.com
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
