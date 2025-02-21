True West by Village Players of Fort Thomas

A drama running February 21 – March 1

Courtesy of Concord Theatricals

Directed by Jerry Wiesenhahn

“This American classic explores alternatives that might spring from the demented terrain of the California landscape. Sons of a desert-dwelling alcoholic and a suburban wanderer clash over a film script. Austin, the achiever, is working on a script he has sold to producer Sal Kimmer when Lee, a demented petty thief, drops in. He pitches his own idea for a movie to Kimmer, who then wants Austin to junk his bleak, modern love story and write Lee’s trashy Western tale.”

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/