Tuba Atonement: A One "Woman" Show
to
Play Louisville 1101 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Drag Daddy Productions
May O"Nays stars in the World Premiere of TUBA ATONEMENT
Drag Daddy Productions presents the ONE "WOMAN" SHOW... TUBA ATONEMENT
Sex kitten. World class dancer. International runway model. These are just some of the phrases that have never been used to describe May O'Nays. In her debut self-written cabaret, Tuba Atonement, May O'Nays gives an inside look of what it means to grow up as a country queer. Come watch as she spends an hour shamelessly pressing her finger into the raw wounds of childhood trauma her therapist just can't seem to heal. If you like tuba, musical theater, and sausage gravy, this is an evening you won't want to miss!
Directed by William Nickles and produced by the Drag Daddy Productions Creative Team, TUBA ATONEMENT aims to be a solo drag show w heart, laughs and a lot of fun!
March 11 and 12, 7:30PM
18+
60 Minutes
Admission to the show grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entirety of the evening.
For information call 773.835.0420.