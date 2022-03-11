× Expand Drag Daddy Productions May O"Nays stars in the World Premiere of TUBA ATONEMENT

Tuba Atonement: A One "Woman" Show

Drag Daddy Productions presents the ONE "WOMAN" SHOW... TUBA ATONEMENT

Sex kitten. World class dancer. International runway model. These are just some of the phrases that have never been used to describe May O'Nays. In her debut self-written cabaret, Tuba Atonement, May O'Nays gives an inside look of what it means to grow up as a country queer. Come watch as she spends an hour shamelessly pressing her finger into the raw wounds of childhood trauma her therapist just can't seem to heal. If you like tuba, musical theater, and sausage gravy, this is an evening you won't want to miss!

Directed by William Nickles and produced by the Drag Daddy Productions Creative Team, TUBA ATONEMENT aims to be a solo drag show w heart, laughs and a lot of fun!

March 11 and 12, 7:30PM

18+

60 Minutes

Admission to the show grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entirety of the evening.

For information call 773.835.0420.