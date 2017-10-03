Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play

to Google Calendar - Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play - 2017-10-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play - 2017-10-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play - 2017-10-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play - 2017-10-03 19:30:00

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444

Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play 

Jamie Farr, known famously for his role as Klinger on the television series, MASH, returns starring in his acclaimed stage production of "Tuesdays with Morrie". The play is the often funny, profoundly heartwarming autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after his graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie's appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig's Disease. Mitch reunites with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of love. An old man and a young man learn life’s greatest lesson in the stage adaptation of Mitch Albom’s New York Times best-selling memoir.

Tickets: $20, $30, $35, $40, $45

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com

Info
Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444 View Map
to Google Calendar - Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play - 2017-10-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play - 2017-10-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play - 2017-10-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play - 2017-10-03 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Submit Yours