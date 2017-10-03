Tuesdays with Morrie, The Play

Jamie Farr, known famously for his role as Klinger on the television series, MASH, returns starring in his acclaimed stage production of "Tuesdays with Morrie". The play is the often funny, profoundly heartwarming autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after his graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie's appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig's Disease. Mitch reunites with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of love. An old man and a young man learn life’s greatest lesson in the stage adaptation of Mitch Albom’s New York Times best-selling memoir.

Tickets: $20, $30, $35, $40, $45

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com