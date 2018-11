Turfway Park 2019 Winter/Spring Meet

2019 Winter/Spring Meet: January 1 - March 30

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 6:10 p.m.

Additional live racing day: Tuesday, January 1, New Year's Day: 1:10 p.m.

Jeff Ruby Steaks Day: Saturday, March 9: 1:10 p.m.

For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com