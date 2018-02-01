Turfway Park's Bourbon Glasses Painting Party
Create your own bourbon glasses while you enjoy a night at the races! You'll use stencils of the state of your choice--anyone can do it!
Cost
> $25 per person (paint 1 glass)
> $32 per person (paint 2 glasses)
Your ticket includes:
> light appetizers
> one drink ticket (domestic beer, house wine, soda)
> one or two bourbon glasses (your choice)
> state stencil of your choice
> all painting supplies (specify your choice when you register)
Register by calling Rhonda at 859 444.0301,
For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com