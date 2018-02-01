Turfway Park's Bourbon Glasses Painting Party

Create your own bourbon glasses while you enjoy a night at the races! You'll use stencils of the state of your choice--anyone can do it!

Cost

> $25 per person (paint 1 glass)

> $32 per person (paint 2 glasses)

Your ticket includes:

> light appetizers

> one drink ticket (domestic beer, house wine, soda)

> one or two bourbon glasses (your choice)

> state stencil of your choice

> all painting supplies (specify your choice when you register)

Register by calling Rhonda at 859 444.0301,

For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com