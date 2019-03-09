Turfway Park's Jeff Ruby Steaks

Join us for Northern Kentucky's premier sporting & social event where Derby dreams begin.

Don't miss the Jeff Ruby Steaks, where top Thoroughbreds compete for points toward the legendary Kentucky Derby. This is one of the few races across the United State, Europe, Japan and Dubai designated as an official prep race for the legendary Kentucky Derby.

Guests in the tent enjoy food prepared by the acclaimed chefs of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment as well as the impeccable service for which Jeff Ruby restaurants are famous. The open bars are stocked with premium brands and are included in the ticket price.

Between races, VIP tent guests can enjoy live entertainment from the Eden Park band, browse luxury shopping opportunities and bid on Maker’s Mark bottles with blank labels that will boast the winning bidder’s professionally drawn caricature.

For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com