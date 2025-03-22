Turfway Park's Jeff Ruby Steaks

Join us for Northern Kentucky's premier sporting & social event where Derby dreams begin.

Don't miss the Jeff Ruby Steaks, where top Thoroughbreds compete for points toward the legendary Kentucky Derby. This is one of the few races across the United State, Europe, Japan and Dubai designated as an official prep race for the legendary Kentucky Derby.

For more information call 859.371.0200 or visit turfway.com