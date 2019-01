Turfway Park's Masquerade Murder Mystery Dinner

Who's behind that mask? The victim? The murderer? You?

Enjoy a night of mystery, masquerades--and dress-up fun!--in this interactive game of clues.

Your ticket also includes a buffet dinner, domestic beer, house wine and soft drinks.

Only 60 seats available--don't be left out!

When: Saturday, March 23

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Racing Club, 5th floor

Cost: $50 per person

For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com