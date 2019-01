Turfway Park's Wild West Murder Mystery Dinner

Who's wanted for murder? In this Wild West Murder Mystery Dinner, maybe it's you!

Lots of fun in this game of clues. And your ticket includes a buffet dinner, domestic beer, house wine and soft drinks.

Only 60 seats available--don't be left out!

When: Saturday, January 26

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Racing Club, 5th floor

Cost: $50 per person

For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com