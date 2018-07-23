Turtle Time with Newport Aquarium

In this class we talk all about the actual differences between turtles, tortoises, and their relatives! We will also discuss some simple conservation practices that you can do to help protect these amazing animals. We also talk about each species of turtle or tortoise that we bring and their adaptations for survival. Ages 12-19. For children interested in turtles please see our children's department's turtle time program earlier in the day. Registration required.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit cc-pl.org