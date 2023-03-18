Turtle Yoga at Second Chances Wildlife Center

Second Chances Wildlife Center 487 Gentry Ln, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047

Turtle Yoga at Second Chances Wildlife Center

Turtle Yoga with instructor Tavi Tichenor and sulcata tortoise Apache at Second Chances Wildlife Center

The first of its kind Turtle Yoga class was such a hit that we had to do it again!

Join yoga instructor Tavi Tichenor for an hour-long session of yoga, Flow then Slow style. This session will be 50% vinyasa and 50% restorative.

This class is BYOM - Bring your own mat!

Ages 16 +

Friendly animal ambassador Apache, the rescued (and very social) sulcata tortoise, will join the class, wandering among our guests.

Proceeds benefit Second Chances Wildlife Center's wildlife rehabilitation and environmental education programs.

For more information call 15028219541 or visit eventbrite.com/e/turtle-yoga-tickets-530726957617

Second Chances Wildlife Center 487 Gentry Ln, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047
Charity & Fundraisers, Workshops, Yoga
15028219541
