Tusk - The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Grand Theatre

The relationship among the five founding members of Tusk has a rich history that goes back more than four decades. Two met while playing Little League baseball. Two others met in middle school band and marched in lockstep through high school. All five have been playing music with one another over the years in various configurations of original bands, jam bands, singer-songwriter circles, and alternative rock groups.

For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com