Tusk - The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Grand Theatre
to
Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Tusk - The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Grand Theatre
The relationship among the five founding members of Tusk has a rich history that goes back more than four decades. Two met while playing Little League baseball. Two others met in middle school band and marched in lockstep through high school. All five have been playing music with one another over the years in various configurations of original bands, jam bands, singer-songwriter circles, and alternative rock groups.
For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com