Twas the Night Before Christmas

Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall 501 W Everly Brothers Blvd, Greenville, Kentucky 42345

 It doesn't matter if you're naughty or nice, this brand new touring spectacle is a new twist on a holiday classic that the whole family can enjoy!

Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

For more information call (270) 377-3115 or visit felixmartinhall.org

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
