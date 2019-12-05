Twas the Night Before Christmas
Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall 501 W Everly Brothers Blvd, Greenville, Kentucky 42345
It doesn't matter if you're naughty or nice, this brand new touring spectacle is a new twist on a holiday classic that the whole family can enjoy!
Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
For more information call (270) 377-3115 or visit felixmartinhall.org
Info
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance