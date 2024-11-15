Twelfth Annual Sporting Art Auction at Keeneland

× Expand cs art

Keeneland Association and Cross Gate Gallery of Lexington, KY., will collaborate to host the annual Sporting Art Auction on Friday, November 15th, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion.

The 2024 collection comprises 203 high-quality lots representing fine Sporting art and American painting, and sculpture by renowned masters of their genre. Notable lots include several works by Sir Alfred J. Munnings, the official 2024 Breeders’ Cup program-cover artwork by Charles Church, a group of quality LeRoy Neimans, New Western paintings, and a number of works by the late Peter Howell.

Most notable perhaps is Sir Alfred J. Munnings, ‘Lady Munnings on Magnolia’. One of several portraits depicting Lady Munnings on a casual ride on her hunter, Magnolia. This mare by Ascot Gold Cup winner, Happy Man, is featured as the stunning dappled grey throughout Munnings’ celebrated Epsom paintings of 1931.

The Sporting Art Auction catalog is available online at thesportingartauction.com.

In keeping with Keeneland’s mission, the Association’s portion of the auction proceeds will benefit it’s non-profit initiatives.

The Sporting Art collection is NOW open to the public for viewing in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion.

For more information call (859) 233-3856 or visit thesportingartauction.com