Twilight Christmas Parade in Maysville

Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Photo Credit: Nicholas Reece

Light, carols, and holiday cheers are all there for the taking as Maysville's Twilight Christmas Parade winds its way through the historic downtown district Friday, December 3rd at 7p.m.

Downtown Maysville looks like a scene from a Hallmark movie when its annual Twilight Christmas parade winds it way through the historic district. Floats, festive music, and fans of the guest of honor, Santa Claus, will line the streets Friday, December 3rd at 7.

For more information call 606-563-5624. 

606-563-5624
