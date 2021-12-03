Photo Credit: Nicholas Reece

Light, carols, and holiday cheers are all there for the taking as Maysville's Twilight Christmas Parade winds its way through the historic downtown district Friday, December 3rd at 7p.m.

Twilight Christmas Parade in Maysville

For more information call 606-563-5624.