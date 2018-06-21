Twilight Tour at the Conrad Caldwell House

The Conrad Caldwell House 1402 Saint James Court, Kentucky 40208

Twilight Tour at the Conrad Caldwell House

As the day's light begins to fade and the shadows lengthen, visitors are transported to an era of opulence and grandeur. Tour the historic Conrad-Caldwell House after the hustle and bustle of the day dies down and soak up the after-dark ambience all while learning of the details of the two prominent families who walked the halls of Louisville's Castle.

Twilight tours of the home take place the 3rd Thursday, April-September.

General Admission: $10

Seniors (65+): $8

Students (6-College): $6

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org

Info
The Conrad Caldwell House 1402 Saint James Court, Kentucky 40208
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
