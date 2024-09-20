× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Twilight in the Garden

Twilight in the Garden at Yew Dell

Presented by Mercedes Benz of Louisville, Twilight in the Garden is a mix and mingle at Yew Dell Botanical Garden’s and their largest fundraiser of the year. Amidst the backdrop of Yew Dell’s magnificent landscape at dusk, supporters enjoy an evening of gourmet food by Volare Italian Ristorante, along with an auction featuring fabulous item, including a change to win a European river cruise by Ama Waterways and coordinated by Brenda Daisey – Cruise Planners.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/