Twilight in the Garden

Twilight in the Garden at Yew Dell

$200 per person.

Twilight in the Garden is Yew Dell’s signature event and largest fundraiser of the year. Amidst the backdrop of Yew Dell’s magnificent landscape at dusk, supporters enjoy an evening of gourmet food and cocktails, along with a live and silent auction in the Mary F. Rounsavall Pavilion.

However, the real magic is bringing our friends and neighbors together to support our gardens. Most importantly, proceeds from this event directly benefit the preservation of our beautiful grounds along with workshops, educational programs, and activities we offer to the community. Twilight in the Gardens highlights the many ways we help the community wonder, learn, and grow. We invite you to help us grow our gardens with your generosity and sharing a magical evening with us! Presented by Mercedes Benz of Louisville and Stockyards Bank & Trust.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org