× Expand National Corvette Museum Children enjoy the Twinkle at the Track drive thru display at the NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Ky.

Twinkle at the Track Drive Thru

Wendy's Twinkle at the Track presented by U.S. Bank is a NEW drive-through holiday light experience on the west track of the NCM Motorsports Park that runs the day after Thanksgiving through New Years' Day. Cars, some buses and other vehicles can drive through more than 25 scenes totaling more than one million bright lights on a 2-mile stretch of racetrack.

Monday – Thursday, 5PM – 9PM | Last car through at 8:45PM

Friday – Sunday, 5PM – 10PM | Last car through at 9:45PM

Closed Christmas Day

For more information call (270) 777-4568 or visit motorsportspark.org/twinkle/