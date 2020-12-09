Twinkle at the Track Drive Thru

to

NCM Motorsports Park I-65 Exit 28, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Wendy's Twinkle at the Track presented by U.S. Bank is a NEW drive-through holiday light experience on the west track of the NCM Motorsports Park that runs the day after Thanksgiving through New Years' Day. Cars, some buses and other vehicles can drive through more than 25 scenes totaling more than one million bright lights on a 2-mile stretch of racetrack.

Monday – Thursday, 5PM – 9PM | Last car through at 8:45PM

Friday – Sunday, 5PM – 10PM | Last car through at 9:45PM

Closed Christmas Day

For more information call (270) 777-4568 or visit motorsportspark.org/twinkle/

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
