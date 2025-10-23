Twist & shout: The music of the beatles a symphonic experience

Twist & Shout celebrates The Beatles in America, beginning with their first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964, and following their journey through the USA including highlights from their Shea Stadium and Hollywood Bowl appearances that brought Beatlemania and the British invasion into the hearts of Americans everywhere. Twist N’ Shout includes such early #1 hits as Love Me Do, She Loves You, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Eight Days a Week, Ticket to Ride, Help!, Yesterday, and many more! Twist N’ Shout is the most authentic and unique concert project celebrating the early years of The Beatles in the USA.

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.