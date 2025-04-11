Twitty And Lynn : A Salute to Conway And Loretta at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

You do not wanna miss this event! Watch as the Next Generation deliver their iconic grandparents’ pure Country music along with attached, intriguing stories.

Tayla is the late Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, and she is whimsical & fantastic singing her Memaw’s Grammy winning songs, telling touching & many times, comical stories of what it was like on tour with Memaw.

We find out how thousands of miles, city after city, show after show on that ‘Loretta Lynn bus’, how Memaw took a pencil to that yellow pad and filled the pages with lyrics that flowed from her heart and soul. Now, those very same songs are delivered by her granddaughter, Tayla, with her Memaw’s blessing and we can hear and see why.

Tre is Conway Twitty’s grandson and on stage makes us feel as tho his “Poppy” is back with us. Tre has the same relaxed, smooth delivery as his grandfather and surprises us with a song that allows an audience participation that is memorable.

Their tribute is a lovely, heartfelt & first class performance depicting their respect and love for their legendary grandparents with grace and style.

For more information call (800) 765-7464 or visit renfrovalley.com