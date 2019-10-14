Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing
Dry Ground Brewing 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Shorts & Stouts which will focus on a pair of stories by Patricia Highsmith: “The Snail Watcher” and “The Quest for Blank Claveringi
Led by Matt Jaeger, library assistant
October 14, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
All programs are free and open to the public
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
For more information, contact Bobbie Wrinkle
Tel: 270-442-2510 ext. 119 Email: bwrinkle@mclib.net
For more information visit drygroundbrewing.com