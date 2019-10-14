Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing

to Google Calendar - Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing - 2019-10-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing - 2019-10-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing - 2019-10-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing - 2019-10-14 19:00:00

Dry Ground Brewing 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing

 Shorts and Stouts - Dry Ground Brewing Company

Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks !

Shorts & Stouts which will focus on a pair of stories by Patricia Highsmith: “The Snail Watcher” and “The Quest for Blank Claveringi

Led by Matt Jaeger, library assistant

October 14, 2019  7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

 All programs are free and open to the public  

 McCracken County Public Library

555 Washington Street

Paducah, Kentucky 42003                                          

For more information, contact Bobbie Wrinkle

Tel: 270-442-2510 ext. 119 Email:  bwrinkle@mclib.net

For more information visit drygroundbrewing.com

Info

Dry Ground Brewing 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
to Google Calendar - Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing - 2019-10-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing - 2019-10-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing - 2019-10-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Two Weird Tales of Monstrous Mollusks at Dry Ground Brewing - 2019-10-14 19:00:00