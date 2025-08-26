× Expand Parker Pfister Tyler Ramsey

Tyler Ramsey with special guest T. Hardy Morris at The Burl

Tyler Ramsey is a fingerstyle guitarist and one of the most captivating voices in modern indie folk, based outside of Asheville, North Carolina. Ramsey gained recognition as a key member of Band of Horses contributing to their soaring sound across three studio albums. As a songwriter and guitarist, his intricate playing and introspective lyricism became a defining element of the band's music.

With masterful guitar work and a gift for storytelling, Tyler Ramsey continues to carve out his own space in the world of modern folk and indie rock. He has released a series of critically acclaimed albums, including "For the Morning" (2019), which showcased his signature blend of fingerpicked guitar, pedal steel, and atmospheric rock textures. His latest album, "New Lost Ages", marks a new creative milestone, produced by Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, The Shins). The project captures Ramsey’s evolution as both a songwriter and musician, balancing moments of quiet introspection with grand, sweeping arrangements. Ramsey’s music is deeply rooted in nature and personal experience, with much of "New Lost Ages" inspired by his life in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The resulting album, with contributions from musicians like Morgan Henderson (Fleet Foxes), Sean T. Lane (Ann Wilson), and Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket), captures both the intimacy of his songwriting and the expansive sonic landscapes he crafts.

Tyler's music, praised by outlets such as Relix and NPR, resonates with listeners seeking depth, honesty, and a connection to something timeless. "New Lost Ages" stands as a testament to his journey—one that embraces both the uncertainties of life and the enduring power of song.

With support from T. Hardy Morris

For more information call (859) 447-8166 or visit theburltickets.com