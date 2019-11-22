U of L School of Music presents It’s a Dickens of a Holiday

The University Symphony Orchestra and Opera Theatre will celebrate the season with a holiday concert, “It’s a Dickens of a Holiday” at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 in the School of Music's Comstock Hall. The show is a retelling of “What Christmas Means to Us as We Grow Older” by Charles Dickens, with carols and dancing throughout. Call 502-852-6907 to reserve tickets, which are $10 for general admission. Contact Niki King, 502-852-2566.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music