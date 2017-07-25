U of Louisville’s Hite Art Institute presents New Recruits

Hite Art Institute presents New Recruits

Hite Art Institute presents “New Recruits,” an exhibition of art and design by its newest studio art faculty: Kyoungmee Kate Byun,Tiffany Calvert, Meena Khalili, Margaret Leininger and Rachel Singel.

The exhibition spans the disciplinary range of the Department of Fine Arts with interior architecture by Byun, paintings by Calvert, prints and drawings by Khalili, textile multi-media by Leininger and lithographic prints by Singel.

“‘New Recruits’ introduces the newest generation of Hite Art practitioners—a welcome addition to the boundary-defying work undertaken at the University of Louisville,” said Chris Reitz, Hite’s galleries director. “The department is extremely proud to showcase their incredible talent.”

Taken together, the new faculty have dozens of years of experience practicing and teaching art and have shown their work in some of the world’s finest art institutions.

This will be the Louisville public’s first chance to see much of this work, as these faculty members are new to the community.

The exhibition, open now, will run through Sept. 9, with a closing reception 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8.

Click here for directions to the Cressman Center Gallery, 100 E. Main St. Summer gallery hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and 11 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, contact Reitz at chris.reitz@louisville.edu.

