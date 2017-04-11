U of Louisville-Yearlings Club Spring Discussion Series

The University of Louisville-Yearlings Club spring discussion series will open with state and local education leaders discussing student-focused learning and later examine the topics of black history and culture, women’s history and community service.

The UofL College of Arts and Sciences’ international, diversity and engagement programs office is offering the free, public forums in partnership with the Yearlings at the civic club’s 4309 W. Broadway location. The series, part of the Signature Partnership Initiative, seeks to bring faculty members and the public together to share expertise, discuss issues and forge common bonds.

The events run 4-6 p.m. monthly on Sundays (unless otherwise indicated) from September through April. The April 11 program will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Jan. 22 – “Putting Students First: Creating a Community of Learners.” Panelists will include Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Donna Hargens and Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim, with UofL professor Carson Byrd as moderator. Topics will include the educational needs of urban youth, school choice and charter schools.

Feb. 19 -- “A Salute to African American Athletes: Trailblazers Who Broke Color Barriers in College Sports.”

March 19 – “Women’s History Month Program: Honoring ‘Hidden Figures’ in Kentucky’s History.”

April 11 – “Annual Community Spirit Awards.” Reception will honor distinguished citizens for their service. (6-8 p.m. Tuesday)

The Yearlings Club Inc. was established in 1951 and its members include representatives from corporate, government and private organizations. The club is devoted to promoting civic responsibility, community service and leadership development.

For more information, contact Clest Lanier at 502-852-3042 or cvlani01@louisville.edu.