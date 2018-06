U-Jam Fitness at Fourth Street Live!

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

6:00PM

Join us for a FREE, one hour U-Jam Fitness workout on Fourth Street Live!

Break a sweat while having fun with this hip-hop inspired dance workout perfect for any fitness level.

Once a month out on the street!

FREE to attend

All ages welcome!

For more information call 502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com