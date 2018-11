UK Art Museum Presents Jordana Greenberg & Price Hill Duo

Cincinnati-based musician Jordana Greenberg performs original songs (vocals, violin, guitar), including a commissioned composition based on Ralph Eugene Meatyard’s photographs; and is joined by Laura Jekel, her Price Hill Duo Partner, for new arrangements of classical piano works.

Date: Saturday, December 8, 2018

Time: 3-4 pm

For more information call 859.257.5716 or visit FineArts.uky.edu