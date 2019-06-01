UK Art Museum Presents The Good Earth Exhibit
The Art Museum at the University of Kentucky 1 Rose Street and Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
UK Art Museum Presents The Good Earth Exhibit
Julian Dupré’s In the Pasture takes center stage in this exhibition that looks at the power of the land—as a source of nourishment as well as a marker of place and history. Typically this popular painting, made in France in 1883, would be contextualized by other genre scenes or examples of realism, but here we have installed it near Ben Shahn’s gouache, Farmers, in which three contemplative men seem stuck in comparison with the capable young woman attempting to pull a cow across a field.
Hours of Operation:
Tues. - Thu.: 10am to 5 pm
Fri.: 10am to 8 pm
Sat. - Sun.: noon to 5pm
Closed Mondays & University Holidays.
For more information call 859.257.5716 or visit FineArts.uky.edu