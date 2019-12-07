UK Choirs Presents 'Collage'

Rejoice in the holiday spirit at this popular Central Kentucky tradition, presented by the UK Choirs under the direction of Jefferson Johnson. The 22nd annual "Collage" concerts will feature more than 500 celebrated vocalists and musicians from UK School of Music and the Lexington community. One of the biggest annual events in the history of the UK School of Music, "Collage" is a fast-paced, visually stimulating concert that features music for the holidays from around the world.

Ticketed: $30 adult and $15 children/students.

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Singletary Center for the Arts

Tickets available at Singletary Center ticket office at 859-257-4929 or www.scfatickets.com .

For more information email whitney.hale@uky.edu or call 859-257-8716