UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing!

to Google Calendar - UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing! - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing! - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing! - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing! - 2019-06-07 00:00:00

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

 It's a Grand Night for Singing! 2019 

Join us for the  annual hit musical review, featuring the best from Billboard to Broadway, starring over 100 UK Opera Theatre and community performers.  

Reserve yours today!

Singletary Center for the Arts

405 Rose Street, Lexington, KY 40508 

Monday-Friday, 10 am - 5 pm 

859.257.4929 / SCFATickets.com

All performances held in the Singletary Center Concert Hall. Season packages available for a limited time only.

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/events

Info
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing! - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing! - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing! - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing! - 2019-06-07 00:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

June 30, 2018

Sunday

July 1, 2018

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Submit Yours