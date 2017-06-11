UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing!

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing!

It's a Grand Night for Singing! (June 9-18) 

Join us for the 25th annual hit musical review, featuring the best from Billboard to Broadway, starring over 100 UK Opera Theatre and community performers.  

Celebrate 25 years with UK Opera Theatre, save $25, and reserve our best seats! Season tickets available for a limited time only. 

Reserve yours today!

Singletary Center for the Arts

405 Rose Street, Lexington, KY 40508 

Monday-Friday, 10 am - 5 pm 

859.257.4929 / SCFATickets.com

All performances held in the Singletary Center Concert Hall. Season packages available for a limited time only. Individual tickets go on sale August 24, 2016. Each package contains one ticket to each of the following productions for only $115 ($140 value).

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit SCFATickets.com

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Theater & Dance

