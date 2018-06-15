UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing!

UK Opera Presents It's a Grand Night for Singing!

It's a Grand Night for Singing! (June 8-17) 

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing!" in the SCFA Concert Hall.  Don't miss this annual Lexington tradition as performers from UK Opera Theatre perform hit songs and classic favorites from the Billboard charts and Broadway stage.

Discounted tickets for University of Kentucky Faculty & Staff available directly from the Singletary Center Ticket Office. 

Reserved seating.

859.257.4929 / SCFATickets.com

All performances held in the Singletary Center Concert Hall. 

For more information call 859.257.4929 or  visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

Info
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
