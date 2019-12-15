UK Opera Theatre, Alltech Present ‘Celebration of Song’
Led by Director of UK Opera Theatre Everett McCorvey, this old-fashioned sing-along concert encourages the audience to join in renditions of holiday carols led by a chorus of award-winning musical talent from the university. Free and open to the public.
3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at The Square
For more information email whitney.hale@uky.edu or call 859-257-8716
