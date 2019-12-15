UK Opera Theatre, Alltech Present ‘Celebration of Song’

University of Kentucky 410 Administration Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40506

UK Opera Theatre, Alltech Present ‘Celebration of Song’

Led by Director of UK Opera Theatre Everett McCorvey, this old-fashioned sing-along concert encourages the audience to join in renditions of holiday carols led by a chorus of award-winning musical talent from the university. Free and open to the public.

3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at The Square

For more information email whitney.hale@uky.edu or call 859-257-8716

University of Kentucky 410 Administration Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40506
859-257-8716
