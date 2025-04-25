UK Symphony Orchestra and UK Choirs present Verdi's Requiem
to
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
UK Symphony Orchestra and UK Choirs present Verdi's Requiem
Season Finale: Verdi's Requiem
University of Kentucky Symphony OrchestraJohn Nardolillo, conductorUniversity of Kentucky ChoirsJefferson Johnson, directorLori Hetzel, directorBeth Wilson, director
For more information, please call 859-257-1707 or visit finearts.uky.edu/
Info
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance