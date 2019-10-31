UK Theatre+Dance Present Cabaret

UK College of Fine Arts 465 Rose St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

UK Theatre+Dance Present Cabaret 

CABARET presented by UK Department of Theatre+Dance, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2019

Directed by Anne McAlexander

Book by Joe Masteroff

Based on the play by John Van Druten and Stories by Christopher Isherwood

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Broadway production directed by Harold Prince

Produced for the Broadway Stage by Harold Prince

CABARET is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK www.tamswitmark.com

“There was a cabaret and there was a master of ceremonies and there was a city called Berlin in a country called Germany. It was the end of the world….and I was dancing with Sally Bowles and we were both fast asleep.” The Berlin Stories, Christopher Isherwood. When American writer, Cliff Bradshaw, takes a train to Berlin in 1931, his life is forever changed. Join Cliff, Sally, the Emcee and the dancers of the Kit Kat Club on a seductive journey through the decadent cabaret lifestyle and seedy underground of Weimar Berlin as the shadow of Nazism slowly begins to creep into life as they know it. Winner of 12 Tony Awards and 8 Academy Awards.

Tickets:

$20, $15 for students

Reserved Seating

For more information call (859) 257-4929 or visit  scfatickets.com

UK College of Fine Arts 465 Rose St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Dance, Theater & Dance
8592574929
