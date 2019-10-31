UK Theatre+Dance Present Cabaret
UK College of Fine Arts 465 Rose St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
CABARET presented by UK Department of Theatre+Dance, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2019
Directed by Anne McAlexander
Book by Joe Masteroff
Based on the play by John Van Druten and Stories by Christopher Isherwood
Music by John Kander
Lyrics by Fred Ebb
Broadway production directed by Harold Prince
Produced for the Broadway Stage by Harold Prince
CABARET is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK www.tamswitmark.com
“There was a cabaret and there was a master of ceremonies and there was a city called Berlin in a country called Germany. It was the end of the world….and I was dancing with Sally Bowles and we were both fast asleep.” The Berlin Stories, Christopher Isherwood. When American writer, Cliff Bradshaw, takes a train to Berlin in 1931, his life is forever changed. Join Cliff, Sally, the Emcee and the dancers of the Kit Kat Club on a seductive journey through the decadent cabaret lifestyle and seedy underground of Weimar Berlin as the shadow of Nazism slowly begins to creep into life as they know it. Winner of 12 Tony Awards and 8 Academy Awards.
Tickets:
$20, $15 for students
Reserved Seating
For more information call (859) 257-4929 or visit scfatickets.com