UK's "An Evening with Gatton Pro" MBA Event

University of Kentucky Gatton School of Business 550 S Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky

UK's "An Evening with Gatton Pro" MBA Event

The University of Kentucky's "An Evening with Gatton Pro" event provides a unique opportunity for candidates to learn about all of the professional masters business programs in an enjoyable, casual setting at the Gatton College of Business and Economics. This event will be set up in a similar fashion to a career fair, with program representatives from the MS in Finance, MS in Accounting, MBA and Executive MBA. All young professionals, working professionals and executives in the region (including UK students, staff and faculty) are invited to attend. Stop by anytime between 5 PM - 7 PM.

Event Registration required:

For more information or to register call 859-257-7645 or visit gatton.uky.edu/about-us/stay-connected/events/2018-11-08/go-pro-with-gatton

Info
University of Kentucky Gatton School of Business 550 S Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky
Business & Career
859-257-7645
