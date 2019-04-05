UKShakes presents Richard II
Farish Theatre, Central Public Library 140 East Main Street, Kentucky
UKShakes presents an absurdist take on William Shakespeare's darkly funny and tragic history Richard II.
The play follows the last years in the life of King Richard II. After he banishes his cousin, Henry, he seizes his property to pay for foreign wars. Henry Bolingbroke returns to England and gathers a following of unhappy citizens to fight Richard. Richard has the backing of the church and the divine right to the throne, however, Henry has the support of the people.
The question one must ask is who should be, or who has the right to be, king?
Friday, April 5 | 7:30PM
Saturday, April 6 | 2PM & 7:30PM
Sunday, April 7 | 2PM
Farish Theatre | 140 E Main St
$10 | $7 for students
For more information call (859) 231-5597 or visit LexPubLib.org