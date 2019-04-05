UKShakes presents Richard II

UKShakes presents an absurdist take on William Shakespeare's darkly funny and tragic history Richard II.

The play follows the last years in the life of King Richard II. After he banishes his cousin, Henry, he seizes his property to pay for foreign wars. Henry Bolingbroke returns to England and gathers a following of unhappy citizens to fight Richard. Richard has the backing of the church and the divine right to the throne, however, Henry has the support of the people.

The question one must ask is who should be, or who has the right to be, king?

Friday, April 5 | 7:30PM

Saturday, April 6 | 2PM & 7:30PM

Sunday, April 7 | 2PM

Farish Theatre | 140 E Main St

$10 | $7 for students

For more information call (859) 231-5597 or visit LexPubLib.org