URINETOWN at Carnegie Covington

A co-production of The Carnegie and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

“Audacious and exhilarating” (The New York Times), URINETOWN is the gleefully subversive hit that combines an irresistible score, razor-sharp satire, and laugh-out-loud comedy into one of Broadway’s most original theatrical experiences. Set in a not-too-distant future where water is scarce and hope is even scarcer, this modern classic hilariously skewers politics, corporate greed, environmental collapse—and even musical theatre itself.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com