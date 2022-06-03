US 25 Yard Sale Richwood to Corbin
Berea, Kentucky Berea, Kentucky 40403
This is our 11th year! 200 mile long yard sale event involving Corbin, London, Livingston, Mt. Vernon, Berea, Richmond, Georgetown and all of Grant County. None of Fayette County is involved in this event.
Visit us along scenic US 25. 200 mile long, 11 year old Multi-city Yard Sale event.
For more information call 859-779-3005 or visit on Facebook: U.S.25YARDSALE
Info
