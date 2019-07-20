USA Cares Flags Ride

We need your flags, your boots, and your motorcycles! On Saturday, July 20,

USA Cares, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting veterans and military families facing service-related hardships, along with Bluegrass Harley-Davidson and the Derby City H.O.G. Chapter are presenting the 5th annual Flags Ride for USA Cares. All proceeds from the Flags Ride will benefit USA Cares’ mission to provide financial and advocacy assistance to post-9/11 service members, veterans and military families facing service-connected emergencies.

On-site registration for the patriotic motorcycle ride will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Bluegrass Harley-Davidson in Louisville, KY, with kickstands up at 10:30 am. The event will consist of a scenic ride from Bluegrass HD to The Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center. Riders will then return to Bluegrass HD for great BBQ by Weatherby Rubs & Sauces, live music from Louisville Brass and Electric featuring Group Therapy, entertainment by Wheelie Wizard, and more from noon to 4:00 pm.

Early registration is available online at www.bit.ly/flagsridelou19, and riders can also register on the day of the event at Bluegrass Harley-Davidson, located at 11701 Gateworth Way in Louisville, KY.

On July 20, join us as we pay tribute to America’s heroes and celebrate the freedom they fought for. Let’s ride!

About USA Cares

USA Cares (www.usacares.org) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that addresses the critical and unmet needs of post-9/11 service members and their families by providing them with immediate financial and advocacy support in times of crisis. The non-profit organization strives to reach families at the earliest stage of intervention to prevent further financial distress and suffering. USA Cares has responded to over 112,375 requests for emergency financial help with millions of dollars in granted assistance. USA Cares’ Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) number is 12359. To donate or to request assistance, please visit www.usacares.org.

