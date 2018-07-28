USA Cares Gala

USA Cares is now in its 15th year of service to our nation’s military heroes, and is celebrating by paying tribute to our brave veterans, active service members and their families at this year’s annual USA Cares Gala. Featuring a sensational cocktail reception, fabulous multi-course catered dinner, live entertainment and live and silent auctions, this black tie-optional affair has established itself as USA Cares’ signature annual event.

In true Kentucky fashion, the evening will begin with a cocktail reception featuring local bourbons, fine wines, and custom cocktails. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle and participate in a silent auction featuring fine art, entertainment experiences, rare collectibles and more!

Later in the evening, guests will enjoy a gourmet multi-course dinner in the glamorous main ballroom of the Marriott in downtown Louisville, followed by an inspirational presentation by guest speaker Corporal Matthew Bradford, Retired U.S. Marine Corps, a combat wounded veteran of the Iraq War. Bradford holds the distinction of being the first blind, double-amputee to re-enlist in the history of the Marine Corps. After the presentation, guests will be invited to participate in a patriotic celebration of our heroes and an exhilarating live auction featuring a variety of world-class content including luxury travel packages, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, box seats to a Lexington Legends 2018 home game, and custom fine jewelry from Davis Jewelers, designed exclusively for the USA Cares Gala.

The 2018 title sponsor for the USA Cares Gala is the Star Franchise Association, and other sponsors include Spectrum Alliance, United Healthcare, the Scariot Family Foundation, Kindred Healthcare, Old 502 Winery, Boundary Oak, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Mister "P" Express, Inc., Dismas Charities and Concentra Health Services, Inc.

All funds raised from the Gala will benefit USA Cares and expand our mission to assist military families in crisis.

The 2018 USA Cares Gala will take place at the Louisville Marriott - Downtown on Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 5:30 pm to 11:00 pm. This Gala is a world-class event where you can show your patriotism and support for the men and women who have served our country so selflessly.

For more information visit usacares.org