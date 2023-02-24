USA Gymnastics’ Winter Cup at Freedom Hall

USA Gymnastics’ annual Winter Cup, along with the accompanying Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup, will be held February 24-26 at Louisville’s Freedom Hall located within the Kentucky Exposition Center. The field in 2023 will once again feature men’s and women’s junior and senior gymnasts, including past Olympians, World medalists and Olympic hopefuls.

Winter Cup is an important stop on the road to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as performances will impact selection for multiple international assignments in 2023. For juniors, the competition will also help determine who will represent the U.S. at the Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships March 29-April 2 in Antalya, Turkey.

For more information visit wintercup.com