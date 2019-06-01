USMC Sports Leadership Academy Built to Lead Football

United States Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy presents Built to Lead Football, a free event Saturday, June 1 at DeSales High School’s Paul B. Cox Stadium (425 W. Kenwood Drive, Louisville, KY 40214).

USMC’s Built to Lead Football provides participants with first-class instruction from elite football coaches in the area. But through a partnership with the United States Marine Corps it also provides participants with the leadership intangibles that will make them Built to Lead.

At the event, participants will take part in skill sessions focusing on different, vital football skills. They will also receive a Built to Lead Evaluation at the end of the day. Between skill sessions and evaluation, participants will have the opportunity to be challenged, motivated, and to interact with members of the U.S. Marine Corps and learn key skills from the men and women who best exemplify what it means to lead.

The free event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. following the awards presentations and closing ceremony. The seven top performers will receive All-Academy medals. All participants receive a USMC Sports Leadership Academy t-shirt and free lunch as well as a camp swag bag. The event is open to anyone 15 to 19 years of age. Limited registration is available.

For more information visit usmcsports.com