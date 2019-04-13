USMGA – Bluegrass Open at The Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The United States Mounted Games Association was formed to inspire, encourage interest, and increase participation in Mounted Games in the United States, and for 25 years has provided opportunities for riders of all ages to enjoy games on horseback and to compete internationally as well as in the United States.

For more information call (502) 836-4589 or visit smga.us

