USO Bowling Green Canteen at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum

Step back in time as the historic L&N Depot lobby transforms into a 1940s nightclub at the USO Bowling Green Canteen! A tribute to veterans and saluting the U.S. Armed Forces and WWII radio hits, this dinner theatre variety show is unlike any event Bowling Green has hosted in over 70 years. Starting August 29 through August 31st every night from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm you can be a part of the fun. Tickets are now available online at www.historicrailpark.com. Tickets are $75.00 per person, this will guarantee you a spot and get you dinner by Cambridge Market. Cash bar and live auction also available. Seats are limited so grab yours today!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com