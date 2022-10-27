× Expand Ultimate Halloween Fest Website. Halloween Balloon Glow October 27-28th 6-9PM

Ultimate Halloween Fest Balloon Glow at Lynn Family Stadium

Ultimate Halloween Fest presented by Louisville Halloween, Louisville’s premier Halloween entertainment for more than 25 years, is partnering with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC this year to move the popular family-friendly Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28.

The Halloween Balloon Glow at Lynn Family Stadium will feature hot air balloon trick-or-treating from 6-10 p.m. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up for a commemorative family photo in front of the stadium.

Costumes are encouraged, and candy bags will be provided to trick-or-treat at each balloon and other stations throughout the property. Attendees can also enjoy a family fun zone with inflatables, music, performances, vendors, seasonal food, refreshments and more. Guests will even be invited to enjoy an exclusive close-up view of the pitch during their experience.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Lynn Family Stadium to kick off an epic Halloween weekend with an event unlike any other,” said Louisville Halloween’s Michael Book. “The event will offer a variety of entertainment for the entire family including Louisville’s only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons.”

Tickets for the Halloween Balloon Glow are $15 per person and will go on sale September 1. Kids ages 2 and under are free.

For more information call (800) 771-9750 or visit UltimateHalloweenfest.com