Unbound by Time -An Evening of Magic Illusions

Thursday May 15, 2025 led by Clay Howerton, Carson -Myre Charitable Foundation5 :30-6:30 PMIn this exciting evening of illusions presented by Clay Howerton, audience members will experience inexplicable mysteries.

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net