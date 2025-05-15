Unbound by Time -An Evening of Magic Illusions
Unbound by Time -An Evening of Magic Illusions
Thursday May 15, 2025 led by Clay Howerton, Carson -Myre Charitable Foundation5 :30-6:30 PMIn this exciting evening of illusions presented by Clay Howerton, audience members will experience inexplicable mysteries.
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
