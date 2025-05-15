Unbound by Time -An Evening of Magic Illusions

to

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Unbound by Time -An Evening of Magic Illusions

 Thursday May 15, 2025 led by Clay Howerton, Carson -Myre Charitable Foundation5 :30-6:30 PMIn this exciting evening of illusions presented by Clay Howerton, audience members will experience inexplicable mysteries.

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
to
Google Calendar - Unbound by Time -An Evening of Magic Illusions - 2025-05-15 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Unbound by Time -An Evening of Magic Illusions - 2025-05-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Unbound by Time -An Evening of Magic Illusions - 2025-05-15 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Unbound by Time -An Evening of Magic Illusions - 2025-05-15 17:30:00 ical